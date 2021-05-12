Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells For 5/12

The broad markets continued their slide on Wednesday and the family of ARK Invest ETFs were all down. ARKG performed the best out of the group, but still negative, down about 2.5%, while ARKF and ARKW saw the worst of it with the ETFs down 4.0%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Sells that ARK Invest executed on May 12, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 414,400 shares of Yeahka & Sell 12,700 shares of SilverGate.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 75,000 shares of Takeda Pharma, Sell 147,332 shares of Syros Pharma, Sell 79,900 shares of Sarepta, & Sell 45,494 shares of Regeneron.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 179,700 shares of Novartis, Sell 314,500 shares of KE Holdings, Sell 429,192 shares of Baidu, Sell 170,419 shares of Synopsis, & Sell 304,896 shares of Pure Storage.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 140,335 shares of Workhorse & Sell 3,088 shares of Alphabet.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 67,529 shares of Lending Tree.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 323,803 shares of Workhorse Group.

Check out all the Sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 414,400 ARKF Sell SI SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORP 12,700 ARKG Sell TMO THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 61,100 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 75,000 ARKG Sell SYRS SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 147,332 ARKG Sell SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 79,900 ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 25,000 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 45,494 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 3,700 ARKG Sell PHR PHREESIA INC 61,200 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 179,700 ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 314,500 ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 429,192 ARKK Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 99,462 ARKK Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 170,419 ARKK Sell HUYA HUYA INC 99,640 ARKK Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3,000 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 304,896 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 79,985 ARKQ Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 140,335 ARKQ Sell GOOG ALPHABET INC 3,088 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 67,529 ARKX Sell WKHS WORKHORSE GROUP INC 323,803

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.