Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/15

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 15, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,33 million shares of Zhongan Online P&C Insurance & Buy 394,000 shares of YEAHKA.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 12,557 shares of Ionis Pharma, Sell 26,154 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics, & Sell 810 shares of Alphabet.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 36,770 shares of Berkeley Lights, Buy 112,511 shares of Twilio, & Buy 116,906 shares of Teradyne.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 33,326 shares of NVIDIA, Buy 105,545 shares of 3D Systems, & Sell 30,503 shares of Caterpillar.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 196,517 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 76,309 shares of Unity Software, & Sell 62,409 shares of Roku.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 1,331,781 ARKF Buy 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 394,000 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,596 ARKF Buy LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 86,639 ARKF Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 43,000 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 12,557 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 26,154 ARKG Sell HIMS HIMS & HERS HEALTH INC 114 ARKG Sell GOOGL ALPHABET INC 810 ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 36,770 ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 112,511 ARKK Buy TER TERADYNE INC 116,906 ARKK Sell SNAP SNAP INC 749 ARKK Sell PINS PINTEREST INC 544 ARKQ Buy NVDA NVIDIA CORP 33,326 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 105,545 ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 1,568 ARKQ Sell SPLK SPLUNK INC 1,197 ARKQ Sell ROK ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 1,248 ARKQ Sell KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 6,000 ARKQ Sell FLIR FLIR SYSTEMS INC 5,503 ARKQ Sell DE DEERE & CO 31,188 ARKQ Sell CAT CATERPILLAR INC 30,503 ARKQ Sell AMZN AMAZON.COM INC 214 ARKQ Sell AAPL APPLE INC 4,428 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 62,702 ARKW Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 196,517 ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 76,309 ARKW Sell ROKU ROKU INC 62,409 ARKW Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 64,456 ARKW Sell OKTA OKTA INC 139,619

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.