Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/15

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 15, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,33 million shares of Zhongan Online P&C Insurance & Buy 394,000 shares of YEAHKA.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: But 12,557 shares of Ionis Pharma, Sell 26,154 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics, & Sell 810 shares of Alphabet.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 36,770 shares of Berkeley Lights, Buy 112,511 shares of Twilio, & Buy 116,906 shares of Teradyne.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 33,326 shares of NVIDIA, Buy 105,545 shares of 3D Systems, & Sell 30,503 shares of Caterpillar.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 196,517 shares of Pinduoduo, Buy 76,309 shares of Unity Software, & Sell 62,409 shares of Roku.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD
|1,331,781
|ARKF
|Buy
|9923HK
|YEAHKA LTD
|394,000
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|1,596
|ARKF
|Buy
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB CORP
|86,639
|ARKF
|Sell
|TSM
|TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD
|43,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|12,557
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|26,154
|ARKG
|Sell
|HIMS
|HIMS & HERS HEALTH INC
|114
|ARKG
|Sell
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC
|810
|ARKK
|Buy
|BLI
|BERKELEY LIGHTS INC
|36,770
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|112,511
|ARKK
|Buy
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|116,906
|ARKK
|Sell
|SNAP
|SNAP INC
|749
|ARKK
|Sell
|PINS
|PINTEREST INC
|544
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|33,326
|ARKQ
|Buy
|DDD
|3D SYSTEMS CORP
|105,545
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ESLT
|ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD
|1,568
|ARKQ
|Sell
|SPLK
|SPLUNK INC
|1,197
|ARKQ
|Sell
|ROK
|ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC
|1,248
|ARKQ
|Sell
|KMTUY
|KOMATSU LTD
|6,000
|ARKQ
|Sell
|FLIR
|FLIR SYSTEMS INC
|5,503
|ARKQ
|Sell
|DE
|DEERE & CO
|31,188
|ARKQ
|Sell
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC
|30,503
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM INC
|214
|ARKQ
|Sell
|AAPL
|APPLE INC
|4,428
|ARKW
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|62,702
|ARKW
|Buy
|PDD
|PINDUODUO INC
|196,517
|ARKW
|Buy
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE INC
|76,309
|ARKW
|Sell
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|62,409
|ARKW
|Sell
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|64,456
|ARKW
|Sell
|OKTA
|OKTA INC
|139,619
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.