Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 5/18

The broad markets slid again on Tuesday but most of this action came right before the close, however, the family of ARK Invest ETFs were mostly positive. ARKG performed the best out of the group up about 2.0%, while ARKX lagged the rest of the group down 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 174,419 shares of StoneCo & Buy 18,714 shares of Square.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 27,803 shares of Signify Health, Buy 28,461 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & Buy 25,427 shares of 908 Devices.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 43,370 shares of Tesla, Buy 679,736 shares of DraftKings, & Buy 118,214 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 352,406 shares of Atlas Crest Investment, Buy 3,661 shares of Tesla, & Buy 3,526 shares of UiPath.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 19,584 shares of Twilio, Buy 42,248 shares of Coinbase, & Buy 28,314 shares of DraftKings.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 181,896 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 174,419 ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 1,603 ARKF Buy SQ SQUARE INC 18,714 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 27,803 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 10,440 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 28,461 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 25,427 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 3,210 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 43,370 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 2,124 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 679,736 ARKK Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 2,131 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 118,214 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 200 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 352,406 ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 3,661 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 300 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 3,526 ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 19,584 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 42,248 ARKW Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 28,314 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 181,896

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.