Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 5/19

The broad markets slid again on Wednesday but things could have been worse. The Dow Jones industrial average, Nasdaq, & S&P 500 dipped to start out the day, all down over 1% but each of these major averages closed at session highs. The family of ARK Invest ETFs had a tough day too. ARKF performed the best out of the group down about 0.2%, while ARKG lagged the rest of the group down 1.8%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 4,253 shares of Kaspi.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 80,791 shares of Recursion Pharma, Buy 140,300 shares of 1Life Healthcare, & Buy 49,614 shares of Codexis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 43,065 shares of Tesla, Buy 192,141 shares of Square, Buy 66,857 shares of Palantir, & Buy 133,848 shares of Coinbase.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 7,966 shares of Tesla, Buy 20,500 shares of UiPath, Buy 72,335 shares of NIU Tech, & Buy 138,115 shares of Atlas Crest.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 35,382 shares of Coinbase, Buy 51,959 shares of Square, & Buy 18,477 shares of Tesla.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 53,797 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 4,253 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 23,140 ARKG Buy RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC 80,791 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 17,863 ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 140,300 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 31,995 ARKG Buy CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 15,900 ARKG Buy CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 2,407 ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 49,614 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 1,651 ARKK Buy TSLA TESLA INC 43,065 ARKK Buy SQ SQUARE INC 192,141 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 66,857 ARKK Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 133,848 ARKQ Buy TSLA TESLA INC 7,966 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 20,500 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 72,335 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 138,115 ARKW Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 35,382 ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 51,959 ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 18,477 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 53,797

