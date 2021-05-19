Cathie Wood's ARK Invests Sells for 5/19

ARK investors took another hit in Wednesday’s session with all of the ARK ETFs down. ARKF performed the best out of the group with the ETF down 0.2%, while ARKG did the worst down around 1.8%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on May 19, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest Buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO SELLS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SELLS

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 108,426 shares of Novartis, Sell 140,636 shares of Pure Storage, Sell 23,799 shares of Nintendo, Sell 112,569 shares of Tencent, Sell 66,806 shares of Terady, & Sell 82,415 shares of ICE.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 57,375 shares of Terady.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 435,232 shares of Pure Storage.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SELLS

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 108,426 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 140,636 ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 23,799 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 112,569 ARKK Sell TER TERADYNE INC 66,806 ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 82,415 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 57,375 ARKW Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 435,232

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.