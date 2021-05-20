Technology

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 570,000 Shares of Pure Storage

Chris Lange
May 20, 2021 9:15 am

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 570,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Wednesday, as the share price of these funds traded down over 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 140,636 shares of Pure Storage, while ARK Next Generation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 435,232 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $14.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 75% over the past 52 weeks, and ARKW is up 77%.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKK NVS NOVARTIS AG 108,426
ARKK PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 140,636
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 23,799
ARKK TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 112,569
ARKK TER TERADYNE INC 66,806
ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 82,415
ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 57,375
ARKW PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 435,232

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Top Wall Street Analyst Cuts Price Targets on Large-Cap Software Leaders

