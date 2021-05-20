Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 570,000 Shares of Pure Storage

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 570,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Wednesday, as the share price of these funds traded down over 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 140,636 shares of Pure Storage, while ARK Next Generation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 435,232 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $14.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 75% over the past 52 weeks, and ARKW is up 77%.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKK NVS NOVARTIS AG 108,426 ARKK PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 140,636 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 23,799 ARKK TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 112,569 ARKK TER TERADYNE INC 66,806 ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 82,415 ARKQ TER TERADYNE INC 57,375 ARKW PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 435,232

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.