Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 570,000 Shares of Pure Storage

A couple ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 570,000 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on Wednesday, as the share price of these funds traded down over 1% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 140,636 shares of Pure Storage, while ARK Next Generation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 435,232 shares. At Wednesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $14.3 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKK is up 75% over the past 52 weeks, and ARKW is up 77%.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKK
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|108,426
|ARKK
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|140,636
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|23,799
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|112,569
|ARKK
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|66,806
|ARKK
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|82,415
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|57,375
|ARKW
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|435,232
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.