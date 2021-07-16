Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/16

ARK Invest funds continued their slide into the weekend with a couple exceptions. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.6%, while ARKQ did the worst, down about 1.3%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 16, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO SALES

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 84,052 shares of CareDX, Sell 26,157 shares of Iovance, & Sell 23,666 shares of Castle Bio.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 256,150 shares of Novartis, Sell 1,174,669 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 220,100 shares of Tencent.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 22,146 shares of Raven.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 348,018 shares of Opendoor Technologies & Sell 41,601 shares of Sea.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 84,052 ARKG Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 26,157 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 23,666 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 256,150 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 1,174,669 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 220,100 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 22,146 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 348,018 ARKW Sell SE SEA LTD 41,601

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.