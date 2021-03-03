Investing

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 3/3

Chris Lange
March 3, 2021 9:21 pm

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on March 3, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $2.72 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 2,651 shares of Kaspi.KZ.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.7 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 390,584 shares of Butterfly Network, Buy 332,617 shares of CM Life Sciences, Buy 244,014 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, & Sell 515,538 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $22.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund:  Buy 226,209 shares of Teladoc, Buy 305,000 shares of Berkeley Lights, But 1,988,500 shares of Palantir, & Sell 532,806 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $2.88 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 173,600 shares of Unity Software & Buy 554,800 shares of One.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.58 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 189,900 shares of Unity Software, Buy 23,320 shares of Tesla, Buy 670,300 shares of Palantir, & Sell 316,428 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares
ARKF Buy KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 2,651
ARKG Buy VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 75,900
ARKG Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 49,218
ARKG Buy SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 87,700
ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 16,969
ARKG Buy ONEM 1LIFE HEALTHCARE INC 169,564
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 126,362
ARKG Buy BFLY BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC 390,584
ARKG Buy CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 332,617
ARKG Buy CDXS CODEXIS INC 16,991
ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 93,700
ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 244,014
ARKG Sell GOOGL ALPHABET INC 10,400
ARKG Sell BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 198,865
ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 515,538
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 120
ARKK Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 226,209
ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 148,508
ARKK Buy EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 62,847
ARKK Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 305,000
ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 142,314
ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 134,399
ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 327,030
ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,988,500
ARKK Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 532,806
ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 273,293
ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 59,162
ARKK Sell ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 97,749
ARKK Sell BIDU BAIDU INC 267,378
ARKK Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 8,847
ARKQ Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 173,600
ARKQ Buy EXPC EXPERIENCE INVESTMENT CORP 84,800
ARKQ Buy ESLT ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD 2,740
ARKQ Buy AONE ONE 554,800
ARKQ Sell DE DEERE & CO 31,474
ARKQ Sell FLIR FLIR SYSTEMS INC 160,593
ARKW Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 189,900
ARKW Buy TSLA TESLA INC 23,320
ARKW Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 78,940
ARKW Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 670,300
ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 89,672
ARKW Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 85,856
ARKW Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 316,428
ARKW Sell API AGORA INC 113,066

