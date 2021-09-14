Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $18 Million Worth of Facebook Shares

Chris Lange
September 14, 2021 8:05 am

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 50,000 shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF lost nearly 2% in Monday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 47,842 shares of Facebook. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sell at roughly $18 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 40% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the other ARK Invest sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 537,882
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 400,800
ARKF FB FACEBOOK 47,842
ARKF JD JD.COM 135,536
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 96
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 92
ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 96
ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 96
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 307
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 12,773
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 12,958
ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 458,088
ARKK TER TERADYNE 83,450
ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 63,695
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 76,700
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 6,840
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 542,589
ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 84,388
ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 86,984
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 50
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 95,707
ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 1,100
ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 212,788
ARKW ADYEY ADYEN 534,912


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: Goldman Sachs Sees Cybersecurity Demand Exploding: 5 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy Now

Read more: Investing, ARKF, FB, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 Incredibly Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy as Market Correction May Have Started

Thursday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: eBay, Lucid,...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps Over $100 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

Wednesday Afternoon's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ChargePoint,...