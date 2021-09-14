Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $18 Million Worth of Facebook Shares

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 50,000 shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF lost nearly 2% in Monday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 47,842 shares of Facebook. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sell at roughly $18 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 40% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the other ARK Invest sales for Monday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 537,882 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 400,800 ARKF FB FACEBOOK 47,842 ARKF JD JD.COM 135,536 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 96 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 92 ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 96 ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 96 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 307 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 12,773 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 12,958 ARKG BMY BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB 458,088 ARKK TER TERADYNE 83,450 ARKK TRMB TRIMBLE 63,695 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 76,700 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 6,840 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 542,589 ARKK EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE 84,388 ARKQ IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 86,984 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 50 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 95,707 ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 1,100 ARKW U UNITY SOFTWARE 212,788 ARKW ADYEY ADYEN 534,912



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

