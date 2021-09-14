Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $18 Million Worth of Facebook Shares

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 50,000 shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares on Monday, as the price of this ETF lost nearly 2% in Monday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) sold 47,842 shares of Facebook. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued this sell at roughly $18 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up 40% over the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the other ARK Invest sales for Monday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|537,882
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|400,800
|ARKF
|FB
|47,842
|ARKF
|JD
|JD.COM
|135,536
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|96
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|92
|ARKG
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE
|96
|ARKG
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS
|96
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|307
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|12,773
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|12,958
|ARKG
|BMY
|BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB
|458,088
|ARKK
|TER
|TERADYNE
|83,450
|ARKK
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|63,695
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|76,700
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|6,840
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|542,589
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|84,388
|ARKQ
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|86,984
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|50
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|95,707
|ARKW
|TTD
|TRADE DESK
|1,100
|ARKW
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|212,788
|ARKW
|ADYEY
|ADYEN
|534,912
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.