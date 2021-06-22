Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 6/21

The broad markets saw an incredible start to the week on the back of industrial stocks. However, ARK Investors were somewhat mixed on the day as tech was hit or miss. ARKX performed the best out of the group, up about 1.7%, while ARKF lagged the rest of the group, down about 0.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on June 21, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 106,114 shares of KE Holdings & Buy 95,137 shares of Pinduoduo.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 59,443 shares of Quantum-Si & Buy 31,059 shares of UiPath.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 122,609 shares of Blade Air Mobility, Buy 198,513 shares of Kanzhu, Buy 38,593 shares of UiPath, & Buy 189,091 shares of JD.com.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 181,063 shares of Roblox & Buy 40,957 shares of Splunk.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 7,268 shares of Alibaba & Buy 14,967 shares of Unity Software.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 106,114 ARKF Buy PDD PINDUODUO INC 95,137 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 59,443 ARKG Buy PATH UIPATH INC 31,059 ARKQ Buy BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 27,754 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 122,609 ARKQ Buy BZ KANZHUN LTD 198,513 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 38,593 ARKQ Buy JD JD.COM INC 189,091 ARKW Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 181,063 ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 40,957 ARKX Buy BABA ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD 7,268 ARKX Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 14,967

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.