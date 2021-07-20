Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 7/20

ARK Invest funds came roaring back on Tuesday after a somewhat mixed start to the week. This also came as broad markets each saw gains of over 1.5%. ARKK performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 3.0%, while ARKW did the worst, up about 2.2%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on July 20, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 111,986 shares of Charles Schwab.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 56,278 shares of 10X Genomics, Sell 34,222 shares of Castle Bio, Sell 152,518 shares of CareDx, & Sell 257,186 shares of AbbVie.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 188,625 shares of Tencent, Sell 1,588,406 shares of Pure Storage, & Sell 40,000 shares of Novartis.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 3,125 shares of Intuitive Surgical & Sell 190,828 shares of Raven Industries.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 116,900 shares of Nintendo, Sell 999,309 shares of Opendoor Technologies, & Sell 300,972 shares of KE Holdings.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 34,548 shares of LT Systems.

Check out all the sells here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Sell SCHW CHARLES SCHWAB CORP/THE 111,986 ARKG Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 56,278 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 200 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 34,222 ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 27,749 ARKG Sell CDNA CAREDX INC 152,518 ARKG Sell ABBV ABBVIE INC 257,186 ARKK Sell TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 188,625 ARKK Sell PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 1,588,406 ARKK Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 40,000 ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 3,125 ARKQ Sell RAVN RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC 190,828 ARKW Sell HUYA HUYA INC 5,500 ARKW Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 116,900 ARKW Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 999,309 ARKW Sell BEKE KE HOLDINGS INC 300,972 ARKX Sell DSYFP DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE 34,548

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.