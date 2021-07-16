Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.3 Million Shares of Opendoor Technologies

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1,300,000 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 1.5% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 1,309,500 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $19.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKG
|CDNA
|CAREDX INC
|116,897
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|98,887
|ARKG
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC
|133,431
|ARKG
|CSTL
|CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC
|3,699
|ARKK
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|292,468
|ARKK
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE INC
|606,465
|ARKK
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|183,740
|ARKK
|ICE
|INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
|19,595
|ARKQ
|TCEHY
|TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
|37,643
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
|14,754
|ARKW
|OPEN
|OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|1,309,500
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|791
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.