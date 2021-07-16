Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 1.3 Million Shares of Opendoor Technologies

Chris Lange
July 16, 2021 9:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 1,300,000 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded down about 1.5% in the day’s session. The fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 1,309,500 shares of Opendoor Technologies. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $19.6 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 51% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKG CDNA CAREDX INC 116,897
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 98,887
ARKG IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 133,431
ARKG CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 3,699
ARKK TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 292,468
ARKK PSTG PURE STORAGE INC 606,465
ARKK NVS NOVARTIS AG 183,740
ARKK ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 19,595
ARKQ TCEHY TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 37,643
ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV 14,754
ARKW OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,309,500
ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 791


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

