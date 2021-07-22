Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 7/22

ARK Invest funds were somewhat mixed on Thursday even as the broad markets overcame a loss early in the day. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up 0.7% on the day, while ARKG lagged the rest of the group, down about 1.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on July 22, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.2 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.6 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 19,156 shares of Signify Health, Buy 38,663 shares of Accolade, Buy 141,100 shares of Verve Therapeutics, & Buy 804,500 shares of Quantum-Si.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 197,393 shares of UiPath, Buy 516,093 shares of Pacific Bio, Buy 208,194 shares of Unity Software, & Buy 453,086 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.3 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 189,651 shares of Blade Air Mobility.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.6 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 16,620 shares of Zoom Video & Buy 351,458 shares of Khosla Ventures.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 234,600 shares of JD Logistics & Buy 372 sharse of Aerovironment.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 19,156 ARKG Buy ACCD ACCOLADE INC 38,663 ARKG Buy VERV VERVE THERAPEUTICS INC 141,100 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 400 ARKG Buy IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 14,067 ARKG Buy QSI QUANTUM-SI INC 804,500 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 197,393 ARKK Buy PACB PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA INC 516,093 ARKK Buy U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 208,194 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 82,301 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 16,187 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 453,086 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 189,651 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 16,620 ARKW Buy KVSB KHOSLA VENTURES ACQUISITION CO II 351,458 ARKX Buy 2618HK JD LOGISTICS INC 234,600 ARKX Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 372

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.