Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/5

The Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each pushed higher on Thursday as investors are becoming more optimistic. Part of this optimism was fueled by a positive jobless claims report and a recent report by Goldman Sachs with a Street-high target for the S&P 500. Cathie Wood’s ARK funds absolutely crushed it on Thursday as well with one big winner. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 4.3% on the day, while ARKW lagged the rest of the group, down 1.0%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 5, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 73,710 shares of Sema4 Holdings, Buy 70,000 shares of 908 Devices, Buy 38,017 shares of Surface Oncology, & Buy 21,100 shares of Signify Health.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 25,000 shares of Editas, Buy 1,926,400 shares of Soaring Eagle, Buy 119,500 shares of UiPath, & Buy 337,688 shares of Roku.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 9,618 shares of Aerovironment, Buy 224,000 of Markforged, & Buy 10,336 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 99,201 shares of Roku & Buy 280,214 shares of Genious Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 9,900 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 73,710 ARKG Buy CRSP CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG 15,000 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 70,000 ARKG Buy SURF SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC 38,017 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 525 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 21,100 ARKK Buy EDIT EDITAS MEDICINE INC 25,000 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 1,926,400 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 119,500 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 337,688 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 9,618 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 224,000 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 10,336 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 99,201 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 280,214 ARKX Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 9,900

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.