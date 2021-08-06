Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 8/6

The Dow and S&P 500 pushed higher—hitting record highs—to close out the week while the Nasdaq lagged. A fairly positive July Employment report helped contribute to this rally. However, Cathie Wood’s ARK funds felt the sting in the tech sector, reflected in the Nasdaq’s performance. ARKX performed the best out of the group, down 0.6% on the day, while ARKG lagged the rest of the group, down 2.2%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 6, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 269,965 shares of Signify Health & Buy 122,482 shares of Sema4 Holdings.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 321,657 shares of TuSimple, Buy 1,309,155 shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition, Buy 48,880 shares of Roku, & Buy 98,425 shares of UiPath.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 160,163 shares of TuSimple, Buy 93,145 shares of Markforged, & Buy 10,640 shares of Aerovironment & Buy 11,500 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 69,930 shares of Genius Sports & Buy 130,691 shares of UiPath.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO BUYS.

Check out all the Buys here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 269,965 ARKG Buy SMFR SEMA4 HOLDINGS CORP 122,482 ARKK Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 321,657 ARKK Buy SRNG SOARING EAGLE ACQUISITION CORP 1,309,155 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 48,880 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 98,425 ARKQ Buy TSP TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC 160,163 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 11,500 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 93,145 ARKQ Buy AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 10,640 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 69,930 ARKW Buy PATH UIPATH INC 130,691

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.