Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/9

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 9, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS OR SELLS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 8,174 shares of 908 Devices, Buy 9,948 shares of Repare Therapeutics, & Sell 61,165 shares of Pluristem.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 11,169 shares of 10X Genomics, Buy 16,427 shares of DocuSign, & Buy 123,510 shares of Beam Therapeutics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 27,117 shares of Iridium Communications & Buy 230,439 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 363,831 shares of LendingClub, Sell 17,931 shares of Synopsis, & Sell 15,148 shares of LendingTree.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, AMAZON, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 102,800 shares of Jaws Spitfire.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKG Buy BLI BERKELEY LIGHTS INC 41,000 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 8,174 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 9,948 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 61,165 ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 11,169 ARKK Buy DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 16,427 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 123,510 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 27,117 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 230,439 ARKW Buy LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 363,831 ARKW Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 17,931 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 15,148 ARKX Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 102,800

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.