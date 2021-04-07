Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/7

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 7, 2021.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 313,000 shares of Base, Buy 204,348 shares of LendingClub, & Buy 997,200 shares of Yeahka.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 182,193 shares of Signify Health, & Buy 51,661 shares of 908 Devices.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,045,600 shares of Palantir, Buy 237,782 shares of Trimble, & Buy 610,847 shares of DraftKings.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 71,635 shares of Atlas, Buy 313,506 shares of Kratos Defense, & Sell 59,610 shares of Caterpillar.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 150,245 shares of LendingClub, Sell 70,396 shares of Synopsys, & Sell 12,129 shares of Lending Tree.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, AMAZON, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 241,618 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 140,900 shares of Reinvent Technology, & Sell 28,749 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.
Check out all of the trades here:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|4477JP
|BASE INC
|313,000
|ARKF
|Buy
|9923HK
|YEAHKA LTD
|997,200
|ARKF
|Buy
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB CORP
|204,348
|ARKF
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|15,762
|ARKG
|Buy
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|78,908
|ARKG
|Buy
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|182,193
|ARKG
|Buy
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|10,700
|ARKG
|Buy
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|51,661
|ARKG
|Sell
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC
|2,220
|ARKK
|Buy
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|98,500
|ARKK
|Buy
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|111,047
|ARKK
|Buy
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE INC
|237,782
|ARKK
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|1,045,600
|ARKK
|Buy
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN INC
|103,783
|ARKK
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|610,847
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|71,635
|ARKQ
|Buy
|GOOG
|ALPHABET INC
|16,651
|ARKQ
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|59,521
|ARKQ
|Buy
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|313,506
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TSM
|TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD
|97,700
|ARKQ
|Sell
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|98,161
|ARKQ
|Sell
|DE
|DEERE & CO
|37,795
|ARKQ
|Sell
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC
|59,610
|ARKW
|Buy
|TTD
|TRADE DESK INC/THE
|23,750
|ARKW
|Buy
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB CORP
|150,245
|ARKW
|Sell
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS INC
|70,396
|ARKW
|Sell
|TREE
|LENDINGTREE INC
|12,129
|ARKX
|Buy
|ACIC
|ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP
|141,100
|ARKX
|Buy
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|241,618
|ARKX
|Buy
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
|35,963
|ARKX
|Buy
|RTP
|REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
|140,900
|ARKX
|Sell
|TER
|TERADYNE INC
|11,302
|ARKX
|Sell
|DE
|DEERE & CO
|7,781
|ARKX
|Sell
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT INC
|5,100
|ARKX
|Sell
|TSM
|TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD
|28,749
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.