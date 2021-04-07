Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys and Sells 4/7

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the last couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Cathie Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

With famous investors and huge brokerage firms, many traders are looking to mirror their plays to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases its trades on a daily basis at the end of the trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here’s a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on April 7, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include the likes of Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal, and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.4 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 313,000 shares of Base, Buy 204,348 shares of LendingClub, & Buy 997,200 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries but the general focus is on Health Care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $10.6 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 182,193 shares of Signify Health, & Buy 51,661 shares of 908 Devices.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation and it spans across multiple industries but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund like Telsa, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $23.5 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 1,045,600 shares of Palantir, Buy 237,782 shares of Trimble, & Buy 610,847 shares of DraftKings.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.65 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 71,635 shares of Atlas, Buy 313,506 shares of Kratos Defense, & Sell 59,610 shares of Caterpillar.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) this fund is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook, and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $8.2 billion. Here are a couple of trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 150,245 shares of LendingClub, Sell 70,396 shares of Synopsys, & Sell 12,129 shares of Lending Tree.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, NVIDIA, AMAZON, Iridium, and more. Here’s a couple trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 241,618 shares of Jaws Spitfire, Buy 140,900 shares of Reinvent Technology, & Sell 28,749 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor.

Check out all of the trades here:

Fund Direction Ticker Company Shares ARKF Buy 4477JP BASE INC 313,000 ARKF Buy 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 997,200 ARKF Buy LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 204,348 ARKF Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 15,762 ARKG Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 78,908 ARKG Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 182,193 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 10,700 ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 51,661 ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 2,220 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 98,500 ARKK Buy TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 111,047 ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 237,782 ARKK Buy PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC 1,045,600 ARKK Buy DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 103,783 ARKK Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 610,847 ARKQ Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 71,635 ARKQ Buy GOOG ALPHABET INC 16,651 ARKQ Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 59,521 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 313,506 ARKQ Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 97,700 ARKQ Sell TER TERADYNE INC 98,161 ARKQ Sell DE DEERE & CO 37,795 ARKQ Sell CAT CATERPILLAR INC 59,610 ARKW Buy TTD TRADE DESK INC/THE 23,750 ARKW Buy LC LENDINGCLUB CORP 150,245 ARKW Sell SNPS SYNOPSYS INC 70,396 ARKW Sell TREE LENDINGTREE INC 12,129 ARKX Buy ACIC ATLAS CREST INVESTMENT CORP 141,100 ARKX Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 241,618 ARKX Buy IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 35,963 ARKX Buy RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 140,900 ARKX Sell TER TERADYNE INC 11,302 ARKX Sell DE DEERE & CO 7,781 ARKX Sell AVAV AEROVIRONMENT INC 5,100 ARKX Sell TSM TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO LTD 28,749

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.