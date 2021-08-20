Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 175,000 Shares of Roche

Chris Lange
August 20, 2021 9:48 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 175,000 shares of Roche Holding AG (NYSEARCA: RHHBY) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded down nearly 2% in the day’s session. However, the fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 177,900 shares of Roche. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $9.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 26% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF 1833HK Ping An Healthcare and Technology 524,000
ARKG RHHBY Roche 177,900
ARKG SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics 17,408
ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 7,224
ARKK MCRB Seres Therapeutics 10,974
ARKK NSTG Nanostring Technologies 47,361
ARKK DOCU Docsign 51,743
ARKK SQ Square 41,400
ARKQ XONE Exone 59,797


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
5 Red-Hot Gaming Stocks to Buy Now With the NFL Betting Season Right Around the Corner

Read more: Investing, ARKG, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

A Big Correction May Be Coming: Goldman Sachs Says Buy High-Dividend REITs Now

5 Scorching Hot Stocks to Buy That Trade Under $10 and Have Big-Time Upside...

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells for 8/13

Goldman Sachs Says Buy 3 Sizzling Stocks Now With Up to 150% Upside Potential