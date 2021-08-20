Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 175,000 Shares of Roche

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 175,000 shares of Roche Holding AG (NYSEARCA: RHHBY) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded down nearly 2% in the day’s session. However, the fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 177,900 shares of Roche. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $9.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 26% over the past 52 weeks.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 1833HK Ping An Healthcare and Technology 524,000 ARKG RHHBY Roche 177,900 ARKG SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics 17,408 ARKG PSTI Pluristem Therapeutics 7,224 ARKK MCRB Seres Therapeutics 10,974 ARKK NSTG Nanostring Technologies 47,361 ARKK DOCU Docsign 51,743 ARKK SQ Square 41,400 ARKQ XONE Exone 59,797



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

