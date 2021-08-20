Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 175,000 Shares of Roche

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 175,000 shares of Roche Holding AG (NYSEARCA: RHHBY) on Thursday, as the share price of this fund traded down nearly 2% in the day’s session. However, the fund’s share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) sold 177,900 shares of Roche. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $9.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This fund is up 26% over the past 52 weeks.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales that took place across all ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|1833HK
|Ping An Healthcare and Technology
|524,000
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|Roche
|177,900
|ARKG
|SRPT
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|17,408
|ARKG
|PSTI
|Pluristem Therapeutics
|7,224
|ARKK
|MCRB
|Seres Therapeutics
|10,974
|ARKK
|NSTG
|Nanostring Technologies
|47,361
|ARKK
|DOCU
|Docsign
|51,743
|ARKK
|SQ
|Square
|41,400
|ARKQ
|XONE
|Exone
|59,797
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.
