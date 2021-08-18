Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $14.5 Million Worth of Shopify

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 10,000 shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares on Tuesday, as the price of these ETFs were down around 1% in Tuesday’s session. The funds are still up significantly in the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 2,331 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 7,462 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $14.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. These funds are up 34% or more in past 52 weeks.
Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|1833HK
|PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY
|512,200
|ARKG
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
|33,751
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE HOLDING AG
|100,262
|ARKG
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|25,962
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS AG
|30,729
|ARKK
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS INC
|65,754
|ARKK
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|2,331
|ARKK
|DOCU
|DOCUSIGN INC
|23,849
|ARKK
|SE
|SEA LTD
|71,699
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS INC
|57,698
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO CO LTD
|71,800
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC
|6,106
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS INC
|29,880
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC
|112,820
|ARKQ
|XONE
|EXONE CO/THE
|35,000
|ARKQ
|BYDDY
|BYD CO LTD
|15,664
|ARKQ
|BIDU
|BAIDU INC
|57,006
|ARKQ
|ANSS
|ANSYS INC
|855
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA LTD
|34,847
|ARKW
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|7,462
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP
|1,482
|ARKX
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE INC
|16,550
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.