Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $14.5 Million Worth of Shopify

Chris Lange
August 18, 2021 8:45 am

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 10,000 shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares on Tuesday, as the price of these ETFs were down around 1% in Tuesday’s session. The funds are still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 2,331 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 7,462 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $14.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. These funds are up 34% or more in past 52 weeks.

Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY 512,200
ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 33,751
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 100,262
ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 25,962
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 30,729
ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 65,754
ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY INC 2,331
ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 23,849
ARKK SE SEA LTD 71,699
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS INC 57,698
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 71,800
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 6,106
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 29,880
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 112,820
ARKQ XONE EXONE CO/THE 35,000
ARKQ BYDDY BYD CO LTD 15,664
ARKQ BIDU BAIDU INC 57,006
ARKQ ANSS ANSYS INC 855
ARKW SE SEA LTD 34,847
ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY INC 7,462
ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 1,482
ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE INC 16,550


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.
A Big Correction May Be Coming: Goldman Sachs Says Buy High-Dividend REITs Now

