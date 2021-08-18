Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over $14.5 Million Worth of Shopify

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 10,000 shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares on Tuesday, as the price of these ETFs were down around 1% in Tuesday’s session. The funds are still up significantly in the past year.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 2,331 shares, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) sold 7,462 shares. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued these sales at roughly $14.5 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. These funds are up 34% or more in past 52 weeks.

Here are all the sales across ARK Invest funds on Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF 1833HK PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY 512,200 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 33,751 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 100,262 ARKG REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 25,962 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS AG 30,729 ARKK TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 65,754 ARKK SHOP SHOPIFY INC 2,331 ARKK DOCU DOCUSIGN INC 23,849 ARKK SE SEA LTD 71,699 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS INC 57,698 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 71,800 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 6,106 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 29,880 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 112,820 ARKQ XONE EXONE CO/THE 35,000 ARKQ BYDDY BYD CO LTD 15,664 ARKQ BIDU BAIDU INC 57,006 ARKQ ANSS ANSYS INC 855 ARKW SE SEA LTD 34,847 ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY INC 7,462 ARKX NVDA NVIDIA CORP 1,482 ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE INC 16,550



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

