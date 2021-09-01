Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 60,000 Shares of Nvidia

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 60,000 shares of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF was down less than 1% in Tuesday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 58,259 shares of Nvidia. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $13.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This ETF is up 40% over the past 52 weeks.
Here are all the ARK Invest sales on Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|5,879
|ARKF
|SE
|SEA
|22,452
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|896,500
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|400,800
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|142,994
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|20,248
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|13,833
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|229,100
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|129,897
|ARKK
|SE
|SEA
|34,968
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|576,762
|ARKK
|IOVA
|IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS
|107,050
|ARKK
|NSTG
|NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
|49,208
|ARKQ
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL
|2,888
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|58,259
|ARKW
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE
|4,609
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.