Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 60,000 Shares of Nvidia

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 60,000 shares of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF was down less than 1% in Tuesday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 58,259 shares of Nvidia. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $13.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This ETF is up 40% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the ARK Invest sales on Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 5,879 ARKF SE SEA 22,452 ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 896,500 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 400,800 ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 142,994 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 20,248 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 13,833 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 229,100 ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 129,897 ARKK SE SEA 34,968 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 576,762 ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 107,050 ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 49,208 ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL 2,888 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 58,259 ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 4,609



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

