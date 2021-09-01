Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 60,000 Shares of Nvidia

Chris Lange
September 1, 2021 8:35 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 60,000 shares of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares on Tuesday, as the price of this ETF was down less than 1% in Tuesday’s session. The fund is up significantly in the past year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) sold 58,259 shares of Nvidia. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at roughly $13.0 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. This ETF is up 40% over the past 52 weeks.

Here are all the ARK Invest sales on Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF MELI MERCADOLIBRE 5,879
ARKF SE SEA 22,452
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 896,500
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 400,800
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 142,994
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 20,248
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 13,833
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 229,100
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 129,897
ARKK SE SEA 34,968
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 576,762
ARKK IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS 107,050
ARKK NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 49,208
ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL 2,888
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 58,259
ARKW MELI MERCADOLIBRE 4,609


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

