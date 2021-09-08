Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 24,000 Shares of Boeing

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 24,000 shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. However, its share price has greatly improved over the past year.
ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 23,800 shares of Boeing. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $5.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 4% year to date.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|6060HK
|ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE
|544,900
|ARKF
|HDB
|HDFC BANK
|20,755
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|267,200
|ARKG
|SRPT
|SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS
|148,516
|ARKG
|RHHBY
|ROCHE
|220,172
|ARKG
|PSTI
|PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
|9,759
|ARKG
|PSTG
|PURE STORAGE
|80,948
|ARKG
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|900
|ARKG
|DRNA
|DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS
|152,759
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|229,324
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|3,230
|ARKK
|MCRB
|SERES THERAPEUTICS
|260
|ARKQ
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|30,300
|ARKW
|TTD
|TRADE DESK
|207,076
|ARKW
|OKTA
|OKTA
|55,075
|ARKW
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|200
|ARKW
|LC
|LENDINGCLUB
|81,455
|ARKX
|BA
|BOEING
|23,800
|ARKX
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|14,200
|ARKX
|AMZN
|AMAZON.COM
|429
|ARKX
|SPR
|SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS
|10,665
|ARKX
|TRMB
|TRIMBLE
|4,693
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.