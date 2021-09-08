Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 24,000 Shares of Boeing

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 24,000 shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. However, its share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 23,800 shares of Boeing. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $5.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 4% year to date.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 544,900 ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 20,755 ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 267,200 ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS 148,516 ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 220,172 ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 9,759 ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 80,948 ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 900 ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 152,759 ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 229,324 ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 3,230 ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 260 ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 30,300 ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 207,076 ARKW OKTA OKTA 55,075 ARKW NTDOY NINTENDO 200 ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 81,455 ARKX BA BOEING 23,800 ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 14,200 ARKX AMZN AMAZON.COM 429 ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 10,665 ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE 4,693



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

