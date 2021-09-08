Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 24,000 Shares of Boeing

Chris Lange
September 8, 2021 7:15 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold nearly 24,000 shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) on Tuesday, as the share price of this fund traded relatively flat in the day’s session. However, its share price has greatly improved over the past year.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 23,800 shares of Boeing. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $5.1 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is up about 4% year to date.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE 544,900
ARKF HDB HDFC BANK 20,755
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 267,200
ARKG SRPT SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS 148,516
ARKG RHHBY ROCHE 220,172
ARKG PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS 9,759
ARKG PSTG PURE STORAGE 80,948
ARKG MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 900
ARKG DRNA DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS 152,759
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 229,324
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 3,230
ARKK MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS 260
ARKQ NVDA NVIDIA 30,300
ARKW TTD TRADE DESK 207,076
ARKW OKTA OKTA 55,075
ARKW NTDOY NINTENDO 200
ARKW LC LENDINGCLUB 81,455
ARKX BA BOEING 23,800
ARKX IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 14,200
ARKX AMZN AMAZON.COM 429
ARKX SPR SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 10,665
ARKX TRMB TRIMBLE 4,693


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

