Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/3

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 pulled back to close out the week while the Nasdaq soared higher to a record close. ARK funds were mostly positive on the day, but there were a couple exceptions. ARKF performed the best out of the group, up 1.1% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 0.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 3, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Sell 740,300 shares of Zhongan, Sell 88,570 shares of HDFC Bank, & Sell 284,000 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 19,400 shares of Seres Therapeutics, Sell 21,208 shares of Pluristem, & Sell 225,794 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 128,754 shares of Nintendo, Sell 36,909 shares of DocuSign, Sell 7,212 shares of Shopify, & Sell 46,333 shares of Square.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 18,810 shares of Trimble.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 1,039 shares of Nintendo, Sell 5,610 shares of Shopify, & Sell 21,684 shares of Square.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Sell 18 shares of Alibaba.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy JD JD.COM INC 59,000.00 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 42,753.00 ARKF Buy DSYSJ DISCOVERY LTD 247,040.00 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 43,769.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 11,524.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 84,604.00 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 19,564.00 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 74,850.00 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 2,133.00 ARKK Buy ROKU ROKU INC 103,098.00 ARKK Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 162,959.00 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 80,348.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 87,300.00 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 4,712.00 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 12,216.00 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 71,798.00 ARKW Buy ROKU ROKU INC 25,766.00 ARKX Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 174,733.00 ARKX Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 73,520.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.