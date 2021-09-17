Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys for 9/17

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed down nearly 1% on Friday with the Dow posting a 0.5% loss on the day. Although the markets had a negative session, ARK Funds were posting some sizable gains. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 3.0% on the day, while ARKX underperformed the rest of the group, down 0.1%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on September 17, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place on that day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some purchases we would highlight in this fund: NO BUYS

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 170 shares of Personalis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 74,087 shares of UiPath & 12,198 shares of Invitae.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few purchases of note in this fund: 216,978 shares of Markforged & 26,924 shares of Kratos.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable purchases in this fund: 5,303 shares of Disney & 228,082 shares of Robinhood.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Purchases worth noting in this fund: 7,481 shares of Kratos.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 170 ARKK Buy BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC 8,000 ARKK Buy PD PAGERDUTY INC 1,005 ARKK Buy PATH UIPATH INC 74,087 ARKK Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 12,198 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 216,978 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 26,924 ARKW Buy DIS WALT DISNEY CO/THE 5,303 ARKW Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 228,082 ARKW Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 7,181 ARKW Buy SE SEA LTD 24,540 ARKW Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 124,817 ARKX Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 7,481

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.