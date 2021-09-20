Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 225,000 Shares of Robinhood

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 225,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Friday, as the price of this ETF was up around 1% in Friday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 228,082 shares of Robinhood. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 48% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 170 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 8,000 ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 1,005 ARKK PATH UIPATH 74,087 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 12,198 ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING 216,978 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 26,924 ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 5,303 ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 228,082 ARKW Z ZILLOW 7,181 ARKW VUZI VUZIX 124,817 ARKW SE SEA 24,540 ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 7,481



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

