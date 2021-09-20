Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 225,000 Shares of Robinhood

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 225,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Friday, as the price of this ETF was up around 1% in Friday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 228,082 shares of Robinhood. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 48% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|170
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|8,000
|ARKK
|PD
|PAGERDUTY
|1,005
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|74,087
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|12,198
|ARKQ
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING
|216,978
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|26,924
|ARKW
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY
|5,303
|ARKW
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|228,082
|ARKW
|Z
|ZILLOW
|7,181
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX
|124,817
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|24,540
|ARKX
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS
|7,481
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.