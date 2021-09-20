Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 225,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
September 20, 2021 9:10 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 225,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Friday, as the price of this ETF was up around 1% in Friday’s session. The fund is up a fair amount in the past year.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) bought 228,082 shares of Robinhood. At Friday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $9.7 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The ETF is up roughly 48% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Friday:

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 170
ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 8,000
ARKK PD PAGERDUTY 1,005
ARKK PATH UIPATH 74,087
ARKK NVTA INVITAE 12,198
ARKQ MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING 216,978
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 26,924
ARKW DIS WALT DISNEY 5,303
ARKW HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 228,082
ARKW Z ZILLOW 7,181
ARKW VUZI VUZIX 124,817
ARKW SE SEA 24,540
ARKX KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS 7,481


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: 5 Top Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks to Buy Pay Big, Safe Dividends

