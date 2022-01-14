Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Dumps $90 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made huge sales on Thursday. Specifically, these ETFs sold roughly $90 million worth of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) altogether, as the prices of these funds were down over 5% on the day. Note that these funds are mostly down over the past year.
ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) sold 71,638 shares of Tesla, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) parted with 16,118 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $90.5 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The innovation fund was down 44% in the past year, and the internet fund is down about 34%.
Check out all the ARK Invest sales for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|SNAP
|SNAP
|70,462
|ARKG
|EVGN
|EVOGENE
|2,900
|ARKG
|AQB
|AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES
|14,575
|ARKG
|VRTX
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS
|38,821
|ARKK
|TSLA
|TESLA
|71,638
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|45,700
|ARKK
|EDIT
|EDITAS MEDICINE
|26,523
|ARKQ
|TER
|TERADYNE
|8,176
|ARKW
|SNAP
|SNAP
|34,881
|ARKW
|TSLA
|TESLA
|16,118
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.