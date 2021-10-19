Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 3,000 Shares of Tesla

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly 3,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was up around 1% on the day. Note that it is up a fair amount in the past year.
It was the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) that sold 2,977 shares of Tesla. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $2.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 30% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|8,844
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|154,783
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|2,977
|ARKW
|PYPL
|PAYPAL
|19,752
|ARKX
|BA
|BOEING
|4,023
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.