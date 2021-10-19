Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 3,000 Shares of Tesla

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly 3,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was up around 1% on the day. Note that it is up a fair amount in the past year.



It was the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) that sold 2,977 shares of Tesla. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $2.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 30% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Name Shares ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 8,844 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 154,783 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 2,977 ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 19,752 ARKX BA BOEING 4,023

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

