Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Nearly 3,000 Shares of Tesla

Chris Lange
October 19, 2021 8:25 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Monday. Specifically, this fund sold nearly 3,000 shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), as the price of the fund was up around 1% on the day. Note that it is up a fair amount in the past year.

It was the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) that sold 2,977 shares of Tesla. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $2.6 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up 30% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s sales for Monday as well:

Fund Ticker Company Name Shares
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 8,844
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 154,783
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 2,977
ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 19,752
ARKX BA BOEING 4,023

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

ALSO READ: Why Dividend-Paying Aerospace and Defense Stocks Should Be Bought Now

Read more: Investing, ARKQ, TSLA, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

5 High-Yield REITs Are Solid Buys With Huge Inflation and a Risky Stock Market

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Abbott Labs, Beyond Meat,...

5 Dividend-Paying Sin Stocks to Buy May Survive a Massive Market Sell-Off