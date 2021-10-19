Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 4,000 Shares of Boeing

Chris Lange
October 19, 2021 8:35 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 4,000 shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. However, the ETFs share price has remained more or less flat since it came public earlier this year.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 4,023 shares of Boeing. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $872,000. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down about 2% year to date.

Here is a quick look at all the other sales across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Name Shares
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 8,844
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 154,783
ARKQ TSLA TESLA 2,977
ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 19,752
ARKX BA BOEING 4,023

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

24/7 Wall St.
Why Dividend-Paying Aerospace and Defense Stocks Should Be Bought Now

Read more: Investing, ARKX, BA, Active Trader, ETFs and Mutual Funds

Editors' Picks

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Applied Materials, Autodesk, Bank...

5 High-Yield REITs Are Solid Buys With Huge Inflation and a Risky Stock Market

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Abbott Labs, Beyond Meat,...

5 Dividend-Paying Sin Stocks to Buy May Survive a Massive Market Sell-Off