Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 4,000 Shares of Boeing

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 4,000 shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. However, the ETFs share price has remained more or less flat since it came public earlier this year.
ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 4,023 shares of Boeing. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $872,000. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down about 2% year to date.
Here is a quick look at all the other sales across the ARK ETFs:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS
|8,844
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|154,783
|ARKQ
|TSLA
|TESLA
|2,977
|ARKW
|PYPL
|PAYPAL
|19,752
|ARKX
|BA
|BOEING
|4,023
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.