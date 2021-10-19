Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Sells Over 4,000 Shares of Boeing

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood sold over 4,000 shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) on Monday, as the share price of this fund traded up less than 1% in the day’s session. However, the ETFs share price has remained more or less flat since it came public earlier this year.



ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) sold 4,023 shares of Boeing. At Monday’s closing price, this would have valued the sale at roughly $872,000. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down about 2% year to date.



Here is a quick look at all the other sales across the ARK ETFs:

Fund Ticker Company Name Shares ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS 8,844 ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 154,783 ARKQ TSLA TESLA 2,977 ARKW PYPL PAYPAL 19,752 ARKX BA BOEING 4,023

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

