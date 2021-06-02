Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 340,000 Shares of Signify Health

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. This fund bought over 340,000 shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), as the price of this ETF dropped around 0.6% on Tuesday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) that bought 340,872 shares of Signify Health. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $8.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. the fund is up 73% in the last year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Company
|Shares
|ARKF
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|8,915
|ARKG
|VEEV
|VEEVA SYSTEMS INC
|46,386
|ARKG
|SGFY
|SIGNIFY HEALTH INC
|340,872
|ARKG
|SEER
|SEER INC
|145,050
|ARKG
|RPTX
|REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC
|7,676
|ARKG
|MASS
|908 DEVICES INC
|229
|ARKG
|CMLF
|CM LIFE SCIENCES INC
|4,000
|ARKG
|CMIIU
|CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC
|1,800
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS INC
|10,000
|ARKK
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|69,430
|ARKQ
|SPFR
|JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP
|100,000
|ARKQ
|ISRG
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC
|10,422
|ARKQ
|KTOS
|KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC
|570
|ARKQ
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|6,361
|ARKW
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|271,517
|ARKX
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC
|3,182
|ARKX
|RTP
|REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
|2,400
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.