Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 340,000 Shares of Signify Health

Chris Lange
June 2, 2021 9:05 am

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. This fund bought over 340,000 shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), as the price of this ETF dropped around 0.6% on Tuesday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) that bought 340,872 shares of Signify Health. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $8.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. the fund is up 73% in the last year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares
ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 8,915
ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 46,386
ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 340,872
ARKG SEER SEER INC 145,050
ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 7,676
ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 229
ARKG CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 4,000
ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,800
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 10,000
ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 69,430
ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 100,000
ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 10,422
ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 570
ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 6,361
ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 271,517
ARKX NFLX NETFLIX INC 3,182
ARKX RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 2,400


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

