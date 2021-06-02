Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 340,000 Shares of Signify Health

One of the ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge purchase on Tuesday. This fund bought over 340,000 shares of Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), as the price of this ETF dropped around 0.6% on Tuesday. Note that this ETF is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) that bought 340,872 shares of Signify Health. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at $8.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. the fund is up 73% in the last year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s buys for Tuesday:

Fund Ticker Company Shares ARKF KSPILI KASPI.KZ JSC 8,915 ARKG VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 46,386 ARKG SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 340,872 ARKG SEER SEER INC 145,050 ARKG RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 7,676 ARKG MASS 908 DEVICES INC 229 ARKG CMLF CM LIFE SCIENCES INC 4,000 ARKG CMIIU CM LIFE SCIENCES II INC 1,800 ARKG CDXS CODEXIS INC 10,000 ARKK EXAS EXACT SCIENCES CORP 69,430 ARKQ SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 100,000 ARKQ ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 10,422 ARKQ KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 570 ARKQ NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 6,361 ARKW VUZI VUZIX CORP 271,517 ARKX NFLX NETFLIX INC 3,182 ARKX RTP REINVENT TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS 2,400



Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

