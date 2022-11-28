Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, November 28

Upgrades:

> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $81

> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $95

> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $95

> Affiliated Managers (AMG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $192

> Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $70

> BorgWarner (BWA) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $45

> BRF SA (BRFS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $2.50

> Coherent (COHR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $50

> Dart Group (DRTGF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Fresenius SE (FSNUY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Live Nation (LYV) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $82

> Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $10

> Otter Tail Power (OTTR) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Siebert Williams Shank; tgt $63

> PerkinElmer (PKI) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $145

> Southern Copper (SCCO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Grupo Stantander

> StoneCo (STNE) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $16

Downgrades:

> America Movil SA (AMX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $22.50

> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $20

> Aptiv (APTV) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $105

> Beyond Meat (BYND) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $10

> Diamondback Energy (FANG) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $143

> DraftKings (DKNG) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $12

> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $190

> PENN Entertainment (PENN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $39

> Playtika (PLTK) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $12

> SciPlay (SCPL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $15

> Shutterstock (SSTK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> Smith & Nephew (SNN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> Transdigm Group (TDG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $660

> Tyson Foods (TSN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $58

> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $50

> Williams-Sonoma (WSM) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $100

> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $4.20

Others:

> Ambac (AMBC) initiated with a Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $18

> Assured Guaranty (AGO) initiated with a Buy at Compass Point; tgt $84

> Cloudflare (NET) assumed with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $42

> Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $65

> HubSpot (HUBS) added to Conviction List at Needham

> Li Auto (LI) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $20.66

> MBIA (MBI) initiated with a Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $14

> Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $50

> NIO (NIO) resumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $11.27

> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $12

> Turtle Beach (HEAR) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $18

> Unity Software (U) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $27.50

> Zuora (ZUO) removed from Conviction List at Needham