Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, November 28

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $81
> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $95
> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $95
> Affiliated Managers (AMG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $192
> Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $70
> BorgWarner (BWA) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $45
> BRF SA (BRFS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $2.50
> Coherent (COHR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $50
> Dart Group (DRTGF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities
> Fresenius SE (FSNUY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> Live Nation (LYV) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $82
> Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $10
> Otter Tail Power (OTTR) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Siebert Williams Shank; tgt $63
> PerkinElmer (PKI) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $145
> Southern Copper (SCCO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Grupo Stantander
> StoneCo (STNE) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $16
Downgrades:
> America Movil SA (AMX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $22.50
> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $20
> Aptiv (APTV) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $105
> Beyond Meat (BYND) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $10
> Diamondback Energy (FANG) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $143
> DraftKings (DKNG) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $12
> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $190
> PENN Entertainment (PENN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $39
> Playtika (PLTK) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $12
> SciPlay (SCPL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $15
> Shutterstock (SSTK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities
> Smith & Nephew (SNN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> Transdigm Group (TDG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $660
> Tyson Foods (TSN) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $58
> Twilio (TWLO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $50
> Williams-Sonoma (WSM) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $100
> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $4.20
Others:
> Ambac (AMBC) initiated with a Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $18
> Assured Guaranty (AGO) initiated with a Buy at Compass Point; tgt $84
> Cloudflare (NET) assumed with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $42
> Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $65
> HubSpot (HUBS) added to Conviction List at Needham
> Li Auto (LI) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $20.66
> MBIA (MBI) initiated with a Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $14
> Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $50
> NIO (NIO) resumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $11.27
> OmniAb (OABI) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $12
> Turtle Beach (HEAR) initiated with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $18
> Unity Software (U) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $27.50
> Zuora (ZUO) removed from Conviction List at Needham
