Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 3

> Ardelyx (ARDX) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt raised to $6

> Arkema S.A. (ARKAY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman

> Asana (ASAN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $18

> Bilibili (BILI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $28

> Flowers Foods (FLO) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank; tgt $27

> LivePerson (LPSN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $15

> Marathon Petroleum (MPC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $157

> Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $130

> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $220

> RadNet (RDNT) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $30

> Rio Tinto (RIO) upgraded to Conviction Buy from Buy at Goldman

> Samsara (IOT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $27

> Stellantis (STLA) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank

> Weibo (WB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Bocom International; tgt $25.60

> BRP Group (BRP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> CareDx (CDNA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $9

> FEMSA (FMX) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $100

> Galp Energia (GLPEY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Schindler (SHLAF) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities

> SKF (SKFRY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Tesla (TSLA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at KGI Securities; tgt $196

> Vestas Wind Systems (VWDRY) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $18

> Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan

> CompoSecure (CMPO) initiated with a Buy at Compass Point; tgt $15

> Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen

> New Gold (NGD) resumed with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $1.25

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $40

> SmartFinancial (SMBK) resumed with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> The Trade Desk (TTD) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research

> Towne Bank (TOWN) resumed with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $34

