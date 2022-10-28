Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 28, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Intel (INTC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Summit Insights

> Intel (INTC) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $30

> Intel (INTC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at KGI Securities; tgt $28

> MYR Group (MYRG) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $95

> MYR Group (MYRG) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $99

Downgrades:

> Associated British Foods (ASBFY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman

> Dana Inc (DAN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $16

> H&M (HNNMY) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Marks and Spencer (MAKSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Meta Platforms (META) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Edward Jones

> O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $841

> Paylocity (PCTY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $250

> Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $80

> Teck Resources (TECK) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

> Travel + Leisure Co (TNL) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $31

> United Fire Group (UFCS) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $31

Others:

> Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $17

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.