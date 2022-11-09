First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $9

> CNH Industrial (CNHI) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $18

> Kroger (KR) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $56

> Quotient (QUOT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt $3.50

> SLR Capital Partners (SLRC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $15.75

> TrueCar (TRUE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $3

Downgrades:

> ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $7

> Bioventus (BVS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $6

> Bioventus (BVS) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Deutsche Post (DPSGY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Everest Re (RE) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $320

> Gray Television (GTN) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $7

> Intl Flavors (IFF) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $96

> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

> MGIC Investment (MTG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $14.50

> Nexstar (NXST) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $175

> Radian Group (RDN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $22.50

> Scripps (SSP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $11

> The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $11

> The RealReal (REAL) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Tyson Foods (TSN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $61

> Unisys (UIS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $5

Others:

> Garmin (GRMN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $97