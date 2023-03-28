First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 28

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Array Tech (ARRY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $26

> Carnival (CCL) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $9

> Ciena (CIEN) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $70

> Easterly Government Properties (DEA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $17

> Elevance Health (ELV) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $572

> Encore Capital (ECPG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney

> FactSet (FDS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Redburn

> Genesco (GCO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $50

> Occidental Petro (OXY) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt raised to $70

> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $12

> Paramount Global (PARA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $32

> Parsons (PSN) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at William Blair

> The Real Brokerage (REAX) upgraded to Buy from Long-Term Buy at Singular Research; tgt $2.20

Downgrades:

> Fox Corporation (FOXA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $34

> iHeartMedia (IHRT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $4

> Marathon Petroleum (MPC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $149

> Williams Cos (WMB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $31

Others:

> Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $18

> Blink Charging (BLNK) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $11

> Bowlero (BOWL) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $26

> Carrier Global (CARR) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $51

> Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $10

> Geron (GERN) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $3

> Gritstone bio (GRTS) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $8

> Lennox Int’l (LII) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

> Repligen (RGEN) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $230

> Trane (TT) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

> Ulta Beauty (ULTA) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $622