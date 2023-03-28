First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 28

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Array Tech (ARRY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $26
> Carnival (CCL) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $9
> Ciena (CIEN) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $70
> Easterly Government Properties (DEA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $17
> Elevance Health (ELV) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $572
> Encore Capital (ECPG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney
> FactSet (FDS) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Redburn
> Genesco (GCO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $50
> Occidental Petro (OXY) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt raised to $70
> PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $12
> Paramount Global (PARA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $32
> Parsons (PSN) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at William Blair
> The Real Brokerage (REAX) upgraded to Buy from Long-Term Buy at Singular Research; tgt $2.20
Downgrades:
> Fox Corporation (FOXA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $34
> iHeartMedia (IHRT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $4
> Marathon Petroleum (MPC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $149
> Williams Cos (WMB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $31
Others:
> Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $18
> Blink Charging (BLNK) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $11
> Bowlero (BOWL) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $26
> Carrier Global (CARR) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $51
> Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $10
> Geron (GERN) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $3
> Gritstone bio (GRTS) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $8
> Lennox Int’l (LII) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
> Repligen (RGEN) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $230
> Trane (TT) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
> Ulta Beauty (ULTA) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $622
