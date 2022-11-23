Investing

First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 

24/7 Wall St. Staff
November 23, 2022 8:13 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Alamos (AGI) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $11

Downgrades:

> Autodesk (ADSK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $210

Others:

> Cigna (CI) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $347

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

With Inflation and Interest Rates Falling, 8 Blue Chips With Huge Dividends Are...

Raymond James Has 5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Under $10 With 85% to 370% Upside...

5 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Now After the Worse Sector Sell-Off in...

Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global,...