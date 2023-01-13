First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 13

Upgrades:

> Carrier Global (CARR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $53

> Caterpillar (CAT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $295

> Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $44

> Copa Holdings (CPA) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $132

> Farmland Partners (FPI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney

Downgrades:

> AutoNation (AN) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $126

> Casella Waste (CWST) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $81

> Corebridge Financial (CRBG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $23

> Costamare (CMRE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $11

> Dream Finders Homes (DFH) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $8

> Fortinet (FTNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital; tgt raised to $63

> Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $17.50

> Jacobs Engineering (J) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $137

> KB Home (KBH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $34

> Lennar (LEN) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $76

> Lithia Motors (LAD) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $233

> Masonite International (DOOR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $89

Others:

> Aon (AON) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $363

> Canadian Natrl Res (CNQ) resumed with a Buy at Stifel