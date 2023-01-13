First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Carrier Global (CARR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $53
> Caterpillar (CAT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $295
> Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $44
> Copa Holdings (CPA) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $132
> Farmland Partners (FPI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney
Downgrades:
> AutoNation (AN) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $126
> Casella Waste (CWST) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $81
> Corebridge Financial (CRBG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $23
> Costamare (CMRE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $11
> Dream Finders Homes (DFH) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $8
> Fortinet (FTNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital; tgt raised to $63
> Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $17.50
> Jacobs Engineering (J) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $137
> KB Home (KBH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $34
> Lennar (LEN) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $76
> Lithia Motors (LAD) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $233
> Masonite International (DOOR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $89
Others:
> Aon (AON) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $363
> Canadian Natrl Res (CNQ) resumed with a Buy at Stifel
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.