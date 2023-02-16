Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 16

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $90
> Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Grupo Santander; tgt $13
> Avient (AVNT) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $50
> Fastly (FSLY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $17
> Generac (GNRC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $175
> Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays
> Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> Israel Discount Bank (ISDAY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> Marathon Oil (MRO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $32
> Pagaya (PGY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $3
> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $76
> Roblox (RBLX) upgraded to Hold from Sell at The Benchmark Company
> Roku (ROKU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt $76
> Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $100
> Sea Limited (SE) upgraded to Conviction Buy from Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $132
> Seagen (SGEN) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $175
> Seagen (SGEN) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $175
Downgrades:
> Banco Bradesco (BBD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $2.70
> Boston Beer Co (SAM) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $255
> Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $87
> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $60
> Credit Suisse (CS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Criteo (CRTO) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Huber Research; tgt $32
> Hello Group (MOMO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $12
> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $32
> NVIDIA (NVDA) downgraded to Sell from Buy at DZ Bank; tgt $195
> Planet Fitness (PLNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson
> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $40
> SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $170
> Transocean (RIG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $7
> TripAdvisor (TRIP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $26
> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $2.20
Others:
> Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $72
> Dutch Bros (BROS) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $37
> Eve Holding (EVEX) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $7
> Haynes Intl (HAYN) initiated with an Outperform at Noble Capital Markets; tgt $65
> TechTarget (TTGT) initiated with an Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $41
> Tractor Supply (TSCO) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $245
> Vitesse (VTS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $22
