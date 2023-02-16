Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, February 16

Upgrades:

> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $90

> Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Grupo Santander; tgt $13

> Avient (AVNT) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $50

> Fastly (FSLY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $17

> Generac (GNRC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $175

> Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays

> Ipsen S.A. (IPSEY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

> Israel Discount Bank (ISDAY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> Marathon Oil (MRO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $32

> Pagaya (PGY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $3

> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $76

> Roblox (RBLX) upgraded to Hold from Sell at The Benchmark Company

> Roku (ROKU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt $76

> Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $100

> Sea Limited (SE) upgraded to Conviction Buy from Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $132

> Seagen (SGEN) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $175

> Seagen (SGEN) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $175

Downgrades:

> Banco Bradesco (BBD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $2.70

> Boston Beer Co (SAM) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $255

> Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $87

> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $60

> Credit Suisse (CS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Criteo (CRTO) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at Huber Research; tgt $32

> Hello Group (MOMO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $12

> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $32

> NVIDIA (NVDA) downgraded to Sell from Buy at DZ Bank; tgt $195

> Planet Fitness (PLNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson

> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $40

> SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $170

> Transocean (RIG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $7

> TripAdvisor (TRIP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $26

> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $2.20

Others:

> Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $72

> Dutch Bros (BROS) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $37

> Eve Holding (EVEX) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $7

> Haynes Intl (HAYN) initiated with an Outperform at Noble Capital Markets; tgt $65

> TechTarget (TTGT) initiated with an Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $41

> Tractor Supply (TSCO) initiated with a Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $245

> Vitesse (VTS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $22