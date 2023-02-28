First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 28

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Broadmark Realty (BRMK) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler
> HomeTrust Bank (HTBI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $32
> Honda Motor (HMC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Krystal Biotech (KRYS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $124
> Revolution Medicines (RVMD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $38
Downgrades:
> Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $7
> Arconic (ARNC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $21
> Argo Group (ARGO) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> DISH Network (DISH) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $10
> Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $8
Others:
> Aemetis (AMTX) initiated with an Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $3
> Axcelis Tech (ACLS) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $150
> Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $8
> Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $25
> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $12
> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $34
> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $40
