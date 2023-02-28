Investing

First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 28

24/7 Wall St. Staff
February 28, 2023 7:30 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Upgrades:

> Broadmark Realty (BRMK) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler

> HomeTrust Bank (HTBI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $32

> Honda Motor (HMC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Krystal Biotech (KRYS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $124

> Revolution Medicines (RVMD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $38

Downgrades:

> Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $7

> Arconic (ARNC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $21

> Argo Group (ARGO) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> DISH Network (DISH) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $10

> Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $8

Others:

> Aemetis (AMTX) initiated with an Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $3

> Axcelis Tech (ACLS) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $150

> Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $8

> Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $25

> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $12

> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $34

> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $40

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

7 'Strong Buy' 2023 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now and Hold Forever in Your IRA

Dividend Lovers Grabbing 7 Stocks That Benefit From Continued Rising Interest...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Alcoa, Coinbase, Home...

Top Analysts Pound the Table Now on 5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Yielding 7% or More