First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 28

Upgrades:

> Broadmark Realty (BRMK) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler

> HomeTrust Bank (HTBI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $32

> Honda Motor (HMC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Krystal Biotech (KRYS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $124

> Revolution Medicines (RVMD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $38

Downgrades:

> Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $7

> Arconic (ARNC) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $21

> Argo Group (ARGO) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> DISH Network (DISH) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $10

> Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $8

Others:

> Aemetis (AMTX) initiated with an Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $3

> Axcelis Tech (ACLS) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $150

> Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $8

> Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $25

> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $12

> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $34

> Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $40