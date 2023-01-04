First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 4

Upgrades:

> Amwell (AMWL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $4.20

> Burlington Stores (BURL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $200

> Celanese (CE) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $125

> DBV Technologies (DBVT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale

> Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $22

> Etsy (ETSY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $160

Downgrades:

> Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $10

> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $179

> Boston Properties (BXP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $74

> Crown (CCK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $80

> Cousins Prop (CUZ) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $22

> Digital Realty Trust (DLR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $81

> Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $11

> Emerson (EMR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $100

Others:

> Altus Power (AMPS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $15

> Amazon (AMZN) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $130

> Biohaven (BHVN) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $23

> Clearfield (CLFD) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $141

> Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $19

> Commercial Metals (CMC) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $55

> Entegris (ENTG) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $86

> EZCORP (EZPW) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $14