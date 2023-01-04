First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 4

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Amwell (AMWL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $4.20
> Burlington Stores (BURL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $200
> Celanese (CE) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $125
> DBV Technologies (DBVT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale
> Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $22
> Etsy (ETSY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $160
Downgrades:
> Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $10
> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $179
> Boston Properties (BXP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $74
> Crown (CCK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $80
> Cousins Prop (CUZ) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $22
> Digital Realty Trust (DLR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $81
> Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $11
> Emerson (EMR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $100
Others:
> Altus Power (AMPS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $15
> Amazon (AMZN) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $130
> Biohaven (BHVN) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $23
> Clearfield (CLFD) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $141
> Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $19
> Commercial Metals (CMC) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $55
> Entegris (ENTG) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $86
> EZCORP (EZPW) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $14
