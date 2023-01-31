Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 31

Upgrades:

> BAE Systems (BAESY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> Banco de Sabadell (BNDSF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> FleetCor (FLT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $240

> Silvercorp Metals (SVM) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Williams Cos (WMB) upgraded to Overweight from Hold at US Capital Advisors; tgt $36

Downgrades:

> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Sell from Buy at UBS

> Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at US Capital Advisors; tgt $29

> DCP Midstream (DCP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at US Capital Advisors; tgt $42

> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $66

> Enerflex (EFXT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial

> Finmeccanica SpA (FINMY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HPGLY) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler

> HomeStreet (HMST) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $29

> Legal & General Group (LGGNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

> Nokia (NOK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Paramount Global (PARA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $15

> Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $9

> Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $24

> Thales (THLEF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Truist (TFC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt $53

> World Wrestling (WWE) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Others:

> AmerisourceBergen (ABC) resumed with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $185

> ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $10

> Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $8

> Cutera (CUTR) initiated with a Mkt Perform at William Blair

> Fox Corporation (FOXA) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $37

> IBM (IBM) removed from Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI

> Meta Platforms (META) initiated with a Buy at Lightshed Partners; tgt $200

> Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $60

> Rain Oncology (RAIN) resumed with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $21

> Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $37

> Xometry (XMTR) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $48