Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 31

Upgrades:
> BAE Systems (BAESY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> Banco de Sabadell (BNDSF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> FleetCor (FLT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $240
> Silvercorp Metals (SVM) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Williams Cos (WMB) upgraded to Overweight from Hold at US Capital Advisors; tgt $36
Downgrades:
> Airbus (EADSY) downgraded to Sell from Buy at UBS
> Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at US Capital Advisors; tgt $29
> DCP Midstream (DCP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at US Capital Advisors; tgt $42
> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $66
> Enerflex (EFXT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> Finmeccanica SpA (FINMY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HPGLY) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler
> HomeStreet (HMST) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $29
> Legal & General Group (LGGNY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
> Nokia (NOK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Paramount Global (PARA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $15
> Ponce Financial Group (PDLB) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $9
> Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $24
> Thales (THLEF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Truist (TFC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt $53
> World Wrestling (WWE) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
Others:
> AmerisourceBergen (ABC) resumed with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $185
> ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $10
> Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $8
> Cutera (CUTR) initiated with a Mkt Perform at William Blair
> Fox Corporation (FOXA) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $37
> IBM (IBM) removed from Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI
> Meta Platforms (META) initiated with a Buy at Lightshed Partners; tgt $200
> Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) assumed with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $60
> Rain Oncology (RAIN) resumed with a Buy at ROTH Capital; tgt $21
> Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $37
> Xometry (XMTR) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $48
