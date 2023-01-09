First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 9

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Alibaba (BABA) upgraded to Conviction Buy from Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $138

> Ally Financial (ALLY) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $28

> Helmerich & Payne (HP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Oracle (ORCL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $104

> Uber (UBER) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $33

> Weibo (WB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $25

> Zillow (ZG) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $42

Downgrades:

> BlackLine (BL) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $66

> Cognizant Tech (CTSH) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $57

> DoorDash (DASH) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $40

> Omega Health (OHI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $25

> Sea Limited (SE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $60

> TotalEnergies SE (TTE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

Others:

> CF Industries (CF) assumed with an Underperform at Credit Suisse

> Nutrien (NTR) assumed with an Underperform at Credit Suisse