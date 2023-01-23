First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 23

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Advanced Micro (AMD) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $85
> Qualcomm (QCOM) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $150
> Seagate Tech (STX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $70
> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $50
> Skyworks (SWKS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $125
> Sotera Health (SHC) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $18
Downgrades:
> Applied Materials (AMAT) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $90
> Ingredion (INGR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $110
> KLA Corporation (KLAC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $325
> Range Resources (RRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $15
> Tapestry (TPR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $43
> Veeco Instruments (VECO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $20
> Warner Music Group (WMG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $35
> Workday (WDAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $195
Others:
> Rain Oncology (RAIN) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $18
