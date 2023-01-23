First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 23

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Advanced Micro (AMD) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $85

> Qualcomm (QCOM) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $150

> Seagate Tech (STX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $70

> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $50

> Skyworks (SWKS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $125

> Sotera Health (SHC) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $18

Downgrades:

> Applied Materials (AMAT) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $90

> Ingredion (INGR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $110

> KLA Corporation (KLAC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $325

> Range Resources (RRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $15

> Tapestry (TPR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $43

> Veeco Instruments (VECO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $20

> Warner Music Group (WMG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $35

> Workday (WDAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $195

Others:

> Rain Oncology (RAIN) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $18