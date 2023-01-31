First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 31

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> FibroGen (FGEN) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at William Blair
> Inter & Co (INTR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $4.20
> LyondellBasell (LYB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt $110
> New Fortress Energy (NFE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $50
> Societe Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays
> WPP plc (WPP) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
Downgrades:
> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt $40
> Eastern Bankshares (EBC) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $15
> Invitae (NVTA) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $2
> iStar (STAR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Nu Skin (NUS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $39
> Q2 Holdings (QTWO) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $32
> RELX (RELX) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
> Ubisoft (UBSFY) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Jefferies
Others:
> Incyte (INCY) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $100
> Kura Oncology (KURA) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $25
