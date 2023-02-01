Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 1

Upgrades:

> Canadian Tire Corporation (CDNAF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

> First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $43

> Foot Locker (FL) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $62

> Hubbell (HUBB) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $205

> Linamar (LIMAF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

> Martinrea (MRETF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

> TransUnion (TRU) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $91

> Wintrust Fin (WTFC) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Hovde Group; tgt $108

> Woodward (WWD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors; tgt raised to $127

Downgrades:

> Advanced Micro (AMD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $76

> Auto Trader (ATDRY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Cognex (CGNX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

> Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Metro (MTRAF) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

> Moody’s (MCO) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Natl Instruments (NATI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $55

> Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $10

> TransAlta (TAC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> VolitionRx (VNRX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> Walker & Dunlop (WD) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

Others:

> Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> General Mills (GIS) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $75

> New Fortress Energy (NFE) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $67

> Rollins (ROL) initiated with a Buy at Redburn; tgt $62

> Shopify (SHOP) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $43

> Ternium S.A. (TX) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $50

> Verve Therapeutics (VERV) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $21