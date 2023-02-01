Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 1

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Canadian Tire Corporation (CDNAF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets
> First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $43
> Foot Locker (FL) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $62
> Hubbell (HUBB) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $205
> Linamar (LIMAF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets
> Martinrea (MRETF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets
> TransUnion (TRU) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $91
> Wintrust Fin (WTFC) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Hovde Group; tgt $108
> Woodward (WWD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors; tgt raised to $127
Downgrades:
> Advanced Micro (AMD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $76
> Auto Trader (ATDRY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Cognex (CGNX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
> Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Metro (MTRAF) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets
> Moody’s (MCO) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Natl Instruments (NATI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $55
> Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $10
> TransAlta (TAC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> VolitionRx (VNRX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> Walker & Dunlop (WD) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
Others:
> Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> General Mills (GIS) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $75
> New Fortress Energy (NFE) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $67
> Rollins (ROL) initiated with a Buy at Redburn; tgt $62
> Shopify (SHOP) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $43
> Ternium S.A. (TX) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $50
> Verve Therapeutics (VERV) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $21
