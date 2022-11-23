Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 23, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Getty Images (GETY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn
> Tesla (TSLA) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt raised to $176
> Yum! Brands (YUM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $142
> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo
Downgrades:
> Centerspace (CSR) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Evergy (EVRG) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $54
> Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $5.50
> Magna (MGA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $62
> Medtronic (MDT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $85
> Medtronic (MDT) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt lowered to $85
> Noah Holdings (NOAH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $1524
> Paramount Group (PGRE) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $6.50
> Prudential (PRU) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $10
> Southern Copper (SCCO) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $45
> UGI Corp (UGI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $41
Others:
> CVS Health (CVS) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $119
> Eni S.p.A. (E) resumed with an Overweight at Barclays
> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> Riot Blockchain (RIOT) assumed with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $10
> SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $2
> TravelCenters of America (TA) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $65
> UnitedHealth (UNH) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $587
> Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) assumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $39
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
