Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Getty Images (GETY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn

> Tesla (TSLA) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt raised to $176

> Yum! Brands (YUM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $142

> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo

Downgrades:

> Centerspace (CSR) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Evergy (EVRG) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $54

> Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $5.50

> Magna (MGA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $62

> Medtronic (MDT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $85

> Medtronic (MDT) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt lowered to $85

> Noah Holdings (NOAH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $1524

> Paramount Group (PGRE) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $6.50

> Prudential (PRU) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $10

> Southern Copper (SCCO) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $45

> UGI Corp (UGI) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $41

Others:

> CVS Health (CVS) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $119

> Eni S.p.A. (E) resumed with an Overweight at Barclays

> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> Riot Blockchain (RIOT) assumed with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $10

> SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $2

> TravelCenters of America (TA) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $65

> UnitedHealth (UNH) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $587

> Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) assumed with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $39

