First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 4, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Advanced Energy (AEIS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $95

> Coherent (COHR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $52

> Cohu (COHU) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $45

> Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $10

> Penumbra (PEN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $212

Downgrades:

> ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $12

> Arconic (ARNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $22

> Aurinia Pharma (AUPH) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> BigCommerce (BIGC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $13

> C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $15

> EchoStar (SATS) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $27

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Frontdoor (FTDR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $16

> GoPro (GPRO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $6

> HireRight Holdings (HRT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $12

> MKS Instruments (MKSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> Prothena (PRTA) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $55

> Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $29

Others:

> Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $17