First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 4, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Advanced Energy (AEIS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $95
> Coherent (COHR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $52
> Cohu (COHU) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $45
> Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $10
> Penumbra (PEN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $212
Downgrades:
> ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $12
> Arconic (ARNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $22
> Aurinia Pharma (AUPH) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> BigCommerce (BIGC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt $13
> C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $15
> EchoStar (SATS) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $27
> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Frontdoor (FTDR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Funko (FNKO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $16
> GoPro (GPRO) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $6
> HireRight Holdings (HRT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $12
> MKS Instruments (MKSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> Prothena (PRTA) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $55
> Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $29
Others:
> Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX) assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $17
