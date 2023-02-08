First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 8

Upgrades:

> American Airlines (AAL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn; tgt $25

> Delta Air Lines (DAL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn; tgt $55

> Royal Caribbean (RCL) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $78

> TripAdvisor (TRIP) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $38

> United Airlines (UAL) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Redburn; tgt $55

> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $70

Downgrades:

> Hain Celestial (HAIN) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $17

> Life Storage (LSI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $126

> Southwest Air (LUV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Redburn; tgt $40

Others:

> Advance Auto (AAP) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $145

> AutoZone (AZO) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $2663

> Best Buy (BBY) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $88

> BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $72

> Costco (COST) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $510

> Dollar General (DG) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $237

> Dollar Tree (DLTR) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $145

> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $35

> Five Below (FIVE) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $219

> Floor & Decor (FND) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $88

> Home Depot (HD) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $323

> Lowe’s (LOW) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $215

> O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $815

> Overstock.com (OSTK) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $23

> Target (TGT) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $163

> Tractor Supply (TSCO) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $254

> Walmart (WMT) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $159