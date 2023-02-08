First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 8

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> American Airlines (AAL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn; tgt $25
> Delta Air Lines (DAL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn; tgt $55
> Royal Caribbean (RCL) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $78
> TripAdvisor (TRIP) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $38
> United Airlines (UAL) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Redburn; tgt $55
> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $70
Downgrades:
> Hain Celestial (HAIN) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $17
> Life Storage (LSI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $126
> Southwest Air (LUV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Redburn; tgt $40
Others:
> Advance Auto (AAP) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $145
> AutoZone (AZO) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $2663
> Best Buy (BBY) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $88
> BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $72
> Costco (COST) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $510
> Dollar General (DG) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $237
> Dollar Tree (DLTR) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $145
> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $35
> Five Below (FIVE) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $219
> Floor & Decor (FND) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $88
> Home Depot (HD) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $323
> Lowe’s (LOW) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $215
> O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $815
> Overstock.com (OSTK) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $23
> Target (TGT) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $163
> Tractor Supply (TSCO) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $254
> Walmart (WMT) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $159
