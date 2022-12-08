Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 8

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> AT&T (T) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $24
> BWX Technologies (BWXT) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $64
> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities
> Huntington Ingalls (HII) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $270
> Int’l Consolidated Airlines (ICAGY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Kearny Financial (KRNY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $11
> MakeMyTrip (MMYT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $36
> Nu Holdings (NU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan
> Swiss Re (SSREY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Vulcan Materials (VMC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $200
Downgrades:
> easyJet (ESYJY) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities
> Inter & Co (INTR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Grupo Santander; tgt $2.8
> Intercorp Financial (IFS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Grupo Santander; tgt $29
> Nestle (NSRGY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
> Omeros (OMER) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $2
> Polaris Industries (PII) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital > Markets; tgt lowered to $110
> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $86
> Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $16
> Sovos Brands (SOVO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $16
> Tricon Residential (TCN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $9.50
> Unity Software (U) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Wolverine (WWW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Williams Trading; tgt $13
Others:
> CEMEX S.A. (CX) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn; tgt $4.90
> Churchill Downs (CHDN) resumed with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $243
> Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $12
> GreenLight Biosciences (GRNA) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $4
> Match Group (MTCH) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $46
> Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $11
> Opthea Ltd. (OPT) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $14
> Original BARK Co. (BARK) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $5
> Privia Health (PRVA) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $30
> PVH (PVH) named Top Idea at UBS
> Raytheon Technologies (RTX) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $104
> Science Applications (SAIC) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $141
> Shopify (SHOP) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $30
> STAAR Surgical (STAA) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $60
> Wartsila (WRTBY) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.