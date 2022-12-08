Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 8

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> AT&T (T) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $24

> BWX Technologies (BWXT) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt $64

> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities

> Huntington Ingalls (HII) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $270

> Int’l Consolidated Airlines (ICAGY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Kearny Financial (KRNY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $11

> MakeMyTrip (MMYT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $36

> Nu Holdings (NU) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan

> Swiss Re (SSREY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Vulcan Materials (VMC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $200

Downgrades:

> easyJet (ESYJY) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities

> Inter & Co (INTR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Grupo Santander; tgt $2.8

> Intercorp Financial (IFS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Grupo Santander; tgt $29

> Nestle (NSRGY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Omeros (OMER) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $2

> Polaris Industries (PII) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital > Markets; tgt lowered to $110

> Principal Fincl (PFG) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $86

> Sinclair Broadcast (SBGI) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $16

> Sovos Brands (SOVO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $16

> Tricon Residential (TCN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $9.50

> Unity Software (U) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Wolverine (WWW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Williams Trading; tgt $13

Others:

> CEMEX S.A. (CX) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn; tgt $4.90

> Churchill Downs (CHDN) resumed with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $243

> Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $12

> GreenLight Biosciences (GRNA) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $4

> Match Group (MTCH) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $46

> Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $11

> Opthea Ltd. (OPT) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $14

> Original BARK Co. (BARK) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $5

> Privia Health (PRVA) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $30

> PVH (PVH) named Top Idea at UBS

> Raytheon Technologies (RTX) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $104

> Science Applications (SAIC) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $141

> Shopify (SHOP) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $30

> STAAR Surgical (STAA) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $60

> Wartsila (WRTBY) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank