First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 15

Upgrades:
> Ecolab (ECL) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $185
Downgrades:
> a.k.a. Brands (AKA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $1.70
> Akamai Tech (AKAM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $85
> American Eagle (AEO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $16
> Comerica (CMA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $82
> Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $22
> Dycom (DY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $88
> LCI Industries (LCII) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt lowered to $114
> Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $3
> Sensata Tech (ST) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $55
> TE Connectivity (TEL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $130
> Torrid (CURV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $3
Others:
> Adient (ADNT) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $57
> American Axle (AXL) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $10
> Aptiv (APTV) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $150
> Autoliv (ALV) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $100
> BorgWarner (BWA) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $62
> Dana Inc (DAN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $20
> DigitalBridge (DBRG) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $18
> Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $34
> Fisker (FSR) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $6
> Ford Motor (F) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $13
> General Motors (GM) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $46
> Lear (LEA) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $155
> Lion Electric (LEV) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $3
> Magna (MGA) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $60
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $60
> Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $7
> Rivian Automotive (RIVN) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $28
> Tesla (TSLA) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $275
> Visteon (VC) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $125
