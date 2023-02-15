First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 15

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Ecolab (ECL) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $185

> a.k.a. Brands (AKA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $1.70

> Akamai Tech (AKAM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $85

> American Eagle (AEO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $16

> Comerica (CMA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $82

> Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $22

> Dycom (DY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $88

> LCI Industries (LCII) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt lowered to $114

> Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $3

> Sensata Tech (ST) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $55

> TE Connectivity (TEL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $130

> Torrid (CURV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $3

> Adient (ADNT) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $57

> American Axle (AXL) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $10

> Aptiv (APTV) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $150

> Autoliv (ALV) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $100

> BorgWarner (BWA) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $62

> Dana Inc (DAN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $20

> DigitalBridge (DBRG) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $18

> Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $34

> Fisker (FSR) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $6

> Ford Motor (F) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $13

> General Motors (GM) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $46

> Lear (LEA) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $155

> Lion Electric (LEV) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $3

> Magna (MGA) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $60

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $60

> Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $7

> Rivian Automotive (RIVN) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $28

> Tesla (TSLA) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $275

> Visteon (VC) initiated with an Underweight at Barclays; tgt $125

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.