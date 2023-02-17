First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 17

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $36
> Coinbase Global (COIN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $100
> DraftKings (DKNG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $24
> TechnipFMC (FTI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $18
Downgrades:
> Cohu (COHU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum
> PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
Others:
> Brown-Forman (BF.B) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $62
> Church & Dwight (CHD) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $85
> Coca-Cola (KO) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $68
> Colgate-Palmolive (CL) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $84
> Constellation Brands (STZ) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $265
> Coty (COTY) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $15
> Estee Lauder (EL) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $295
> Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $37
> Kimberly-Clark (KMB) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup; tgt $120
> Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $55
> Monster Beverage (MNST) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $121
> Newell Brands (NWL) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $15
> PepsiCo (PEP) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $180
> Procter & Gamble (PG) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $160
