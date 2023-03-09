First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 9

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Asana (ASAN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $21
> Exact Sciences (EXAS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $90
> Hilton (HLT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $168
Downgrades:
> ABM Industries (ABM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $51
> Etsy (ETSY) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $85
> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $48
> Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Guardant Health (GH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $33
> Hyatt Hotels (H) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $125
> loanDepot (LDI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> Ternium S.A. (TX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Itau BBA; tgt raised to $49
Others:
> BigCommerce (BIGC) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $11
> CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $15
> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $36
> Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $20
> Sysco (SYY) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $90
> VTEX (VTEX) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $5
