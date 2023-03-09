First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 9

Upgrades:

> Asana (ASAN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $21

> Exact Sciences (EXAS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $90

> Hilton (HLT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $168

Downgrades:

> ABM Industries (ABM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $51

> Etsy (ETSY) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $85

> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $48

> Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Guardant Health (GH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $33

> Hyatt Hotels (H) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $125

> loanDepot (LDI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> Ternium S.A. (TX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Itau BBA; tgt raised to $49

Others:

> BigCommerce (BIGC) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $11

> CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $15

> MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $36

> Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $20

> Sysco (SYY) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $90

> VTEX (VTEX) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $5